LEESBURG – Two items regarding rezoning were the focus of the Lee County Commission Tuesday night.
The first was a public hearing on the application for the rezoning of a 3,000-acre parcel northeast of the intersection of State Route 133 (Old Leesburg Road) and Haley Drive. Planning Department staff recommended approval, while the Planning Commission was split with a 2-2 vote.
A number of citizens came forward in opposition to the request. Their main concerns focused on reduced property values, public safety with a potential increase in crime and traffic accidents. Some complained that there are already six gas station/convenience stores located within the two miles of the highway. Commissioner Rick Muggridge voiced his concern that there were “just backyards and no buffers,” between the store site and the neighboring residences. Others expressed concerns over entry and exit to and from the site as well as potential GDOT projects in the area. The request will come back before the commission for discussion.
The second issue related to consideration of an application by R. Edgar Campbell to rezone two separate parcels totaling 5.268 acres from C-1 (Neighborhood Business District) to C-2 (General Business District). The properties are located off Philema Road South in the Deer Meadow Commercial Park. Planning Commission members recommended denial, and Planning Department staff recommended approval. The consideration was denied in a 3-2 vote.
Departmental matters discussed included the approval of an agreement with Invision Technologies for highspeed fiber internet services and Cloud Voice Services for $11,000 over a three-year period. Bids for renovation to the Park Street Park were rejected, and portions will be rebid. The commission will in the future consider an RFP for replacing seven scoreboards at the Park Street Baseball Complex at a total cost of $28,000. This cost will potentially be split 50/50 between the Lee County Youth Baseball Board and the Lee Commission.
Commission offices will be closed Nov. 26-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
