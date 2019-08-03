ALBANY — RGB The Anderson Company, an Albany real estate sales and rental company displaced by arson, has moved into its new location at 2426 Westgate Drive.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, the company's employees expect to stay there a while.
"We have been here for about a little over a month," Chip Leveson, the company's owner, said.
The fire happened during the Christmas holiday in 2017 at the company's offices on Dawson Road, which had recently been renovated before the business moved in a few months earlier. The roof took the brunt of the fire, and a $20,000 reward was issued while the employees relocated to a temporary office at 2307 Robinhood Road.
An arrest was made in the case, and the suspect has since been indicted.
Leveson said the temporary location was The Anderson Company's home for about 18 months, six months longer than expected. Renovations were necessary at the new location, previously considered an eyesore. But things have worked out in the end.
He said the Westgate location was essentially designed from the ground up. Parking is improved for customers over the former location, the counter set-up is beneficial to both staff and customers and there is a conference room used for negotiations.
"(The Westgate facility) is very customer friendly now," Leveson said. "We are enjoying the space and functionality. We are enjoying the location a lot.
"(The way the office is set up) is better than on Dawson."
Leveson said services have not changed, and that the company has gotten good community feedback. It has also not been lost on him the support his business received in the days following the fire.
A metal building was donated for the employees to work out of in the back of the Dawson Road lot until their move into the temporary location. While they were working off of cellphones, hotspots and near space heaters, people were bringing in lunch.
"We appreciated the community support," Leveson said. "We did get a lot of community support. It's a heck of a way to get from where we were to where we are. In the end, it worked out well, but it was tough."
It was seven to 10 days before the staff got into the Robinhood Road location, and Leveson said the employees were good sports about it.
"They do a great job," he said. "They are the business."
Leveson said he hopes this is the last stop for The Anderson Company.
"We are here from now on," he said.
The business can be reached at (229) 888-5646.