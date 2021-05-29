ATLANTA — The Georgia Historical Society has announced that it has received a grant totaling $85,000 from the Rich Foundation to expand the Georgia Civil Rights Trail in Greater Atlanta.
The proposed new historical markers will join more than 40 existing historical markers on the statewide trail and will focus on the people, sites, and events that were associated with the modern struggle for civil and human rights. Established in 2015, the Georgia Civil Rights Trail is a key part of the ongoing work of GHS to recognize the rich diversity of our state’s past and enhance public understanding of the economic, social, political, and cultural history of the Civil Rights Movement by drawing visitors and residents alike to sites in our state where the movement unfolded.
“Telling the stories of the civil rights movement in Georgia has never been more important,” W. Todd Groce, president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society, said. “Issues surrounding racial justice and equality are very much in the headlines, but we can’t make sense of it all if we don’t understand the history behind these issues and how we got to this point. This grant will allow GHS to shed new light on Georgia’s Civil Rights legacy, ensuring that the public debate about where we go from here is an informed one.
“We are deeply grateful to the Rich Foundation for making that possible.”
The Rich Foundation is a private Atlanta foundation whose purpose is to benefit nonprofit organizations in the field of arts, civics, education, health, environment, and social welfare in the metropolitan Atlanta area. While the foundation supports all of these areas, its primary focus has been education and social justice. Established in 1943, the foundation was created to distribute a share of the profits of Rich’s Inc., the Atlanta department store. Through the years, the foundation has been a major supporter of Atlanta’s charitable and educational life.
The Georgia Historical Society will work with community partners and stakeholders to develop and dedicate the new markers in the greater Atlanta area.
For more information about the Georgia Civil Rights Trail Marker Program, contact Patricia Meagher, GHS director of communications at pmeagher@georgiahistory.com or by phone at (912) 651-2125, extension 153.
