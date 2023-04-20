Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan, who served two terms in the 1990s and saw the city through the 1994 Northridge earthquake, died Wednesday evening, his family announced. He was 92.

Calling Riordan their "beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle," the family said he "passed peacefully this evening at his home in Brentwood, surrounded by his wife Elizabeth, family, friends and precious pet dogs."

