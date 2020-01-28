Richland Distilling Co..to open newly renovated facility on Friday

ALBANY — Richland is a long way from the Caribbean waters where pirates roamed, but it has produced a rum that has been widely recognized around the world.
Richland Distilling Co. has remodeled and relocated the tasting room and gift shop in the historic building that houses its offices.
The newly renovated facility at 333 Broad Street, will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday with cocktails in the impressive and expanded space.
Established in 1999, Richland Distilling Co. has been a pioneer in crafting rum from field to glass in America. Husband and wife owners, Erik and Karin Vonk, have been making rum for the past 20 years.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s International Trade division, and department Commissioner Pat Wilson, joined Gov. Brian Kemp in December 2019 at the Capitol in Atlanta to announce the winners of Georgia’s sixth annual GLOBE Award. One of those winners was, again, Richland Distilling Co.
This state-led awards program highlights companies that entered into a new international market the previous year. It was the Vonks third time receiving the prestigious award for their single-estate, single barrel rum.
During the third full session earlier this month, the Georgia House of Representatives adopted Resolution 868, “recognizing and commending” the Vonks for their significant contributions to economic development in rural Georgia, once more highlighting the couple’s achievements.
“Richland Rum is made here in Georgia, by Georgians, putting Georgians to work, and sells in the top tier of its class around the world,” House Speaker David Ralston said at the time.
A signature cocktail and light refreshments will be featured at the Friday event.
