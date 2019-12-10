COLUMBUS – A Richland convicted felon entered a guilty plea in federal court for possessing a stolen weapon while on probation, Charles Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said.
Michael R. Stephens, 27, from Richland pleaded guilty to a one-count possession of stolen firearm recently before U.S. District Judge Clay Land. As part of the plea agreement, Stephens is facing a possible sentencing range of between 92 to 115 months imprisonment, with a maximum term of 10 years in prison. In addition, both parties request the court impose mental health and domestic violence counseling as part of Stephens’ supervision conditions. Sentencing is scheduled for March 23. There is no parole in the federal system.
Stephens admitted in his plea agreement that he was involved in several criminal incidents involving handguns in the months leading up to his arrest on July 3, 2018. The Richland Police Department executed a violation of probation arrest warrant for Stephens, and took him into custody without incident. A legal search of a book bag belonging to Stephens recovered a stolen Hi-Point, .380 caliber pistol with five cartridges. The weapon was reported stolen in Columbus in September 2013.
“Enforcing firearms law remains a top priority for our office, as we continue to work hand-in-hand with our law enforcement partners to reduce violent crime across the Middle District of Georgia,” Peeler said in a news release. “I want to thank the Richland Police Department and the FBI for their work in this case.”
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
The case was investigated by the Richland Police Department and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Williams is prosecuting the case for the Government.