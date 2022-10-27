Richmond can remove its last remaining Confederate statue, judge rules

A court ruling has cleared the way for Richmond, Virginia, to remove its last-standing Confederate statue of General A.P. Hill. The statue is pictured standing on top of his grave at an intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road in Richmond, Virginia.

 Julia Rendleman/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The statue, standing at the intersection of the city's Hermitage Road and Laburnum Avenue, depicts A.P. Hill, a Confederate general killed during the Third Battle of Petersburg in the American Civil War. The statue was erected on top of the general's burial site.

