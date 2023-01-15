Richneck Elementary remains closed 2 weeks after a 6-year-old allegedly shot his teacher

Police tape hangs from a sign post outside Richneck Elementary School following a shooting on January 7 in Newport News, Virginia. A 6-year-old student was taken into custody after reportedly shooting a teacher during an altercation in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School.

 Jay Paul/Getty Images

The Virginia school where a first-grade student allegedly shot and critically injured his teacher January 6 will remain closed through January 20, according to an update posted on the school's website.

Richneck Elementary in Newport News has been closed since the day of the shooting, which police have described as "intentional."

Recommended for you

CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

Tags