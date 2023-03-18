Rising from the rust: historic water tower renovation symbolizes revitalization in Cuthbert

Renovation started on Monday at the Cuthbert water tower, with about $30,000 in state funding matched by donations raised in the community.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

CUTHBERT — The little town of Cuthbert is centered on a square that is the intersection of U.S. Highways 27 and 82, although the main Highway 27 route now bypasses the city. But it’s Highway 82 and a structure that went up in 1895 that gives the town a claim to fame.

A short distance from the city’s downtown square, a water tower stands in a patch of grass, with one side of the highway passing to the west and the other to the east The tower, the only known historical structure located in the middle of a federal highway, has survived a 1909 tornado that blew the top into a cemetery across the roadway.

