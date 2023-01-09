Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dies at 18

Victoria Lee, one of the brightest new stars in mixed martial arts (MMA), has died at the age of 18.

 angelaleemma/Instagram

"She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then," her sister Angela said in an Instagram post Saturday.

