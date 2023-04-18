Rising sea levels may have forced the Vikings out of a successful settlement

Shown here are the remains of the eastern settlement, where Vikings lived for four centuries before leaving Greenland.

 Cindy Hopkins/Alamy Stock Photo

The Vikings disappeared abruptly from Greenland in the mid-15th century, some 400 years after arriving there. Why they abandoned a successful settlement is a mystery that historians never have been able to fully explain.

Theories include drought, changing temperatures, social unrest, and the overhunting of walrus tusks (a cherished luxury good in medieval Europe) — conditions that would have made Norse colonies in Greenland economically nonviable.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags