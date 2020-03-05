ALBANY -- Wednesday’s deluge throughout most of southwest Georgia brought more than 4 inches of rainfall in some areas and has swollen streams, with the Flint River expected to crest at nearly 6 feet above flood stage on Friday night.
In Albany, the University of Georgia monitoring station at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany registered 3.09 inches of rainfall, with 4.5 inches recorded in Cordele. Other locations that received excessive amounts of rain included Arabi at 4.78 inches, 4.6 inches in Dawson and 2.86 inches in TyTy.
“The forecast for Friday is to be above flood level and continue to rise to 31.8 feet by Friday night,” said Assistant Albany Fire Department Chief Rubin Jordan, who also serves with the Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency. “If that holds true, we’ll be looking at moderate flooding.”
The river is at flood stage at 26 feet, and was at 22.6 feet as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, with rainfall from points north headed downstream. The projected flooding is not expected to threaten any homes, Jordan said, but will flood some areas, including downtown parks on the river along Front Street.
“There will be water in low-lying areas on the south side of town, but not the neighborhoods,” Jordan said.
The Dougherty County Public Works Department closed Gaissert and Springflats Road on Thursday morning and more were anticipated.
“They both have water over them," County Engineer Jeremy Brown said. “We’ve also received some reports on Parr Road and Radial Avenue.”
Water also is expected on some of the streets in the Radium Springs area.
“Our main concern right now is with the river,” Brown said. “We have several other roads that are going to be affected by it.”
As of Thursday afternoon, officials did not expect the flooding to affect schools and colleges in Dougherty County. The Lee County School System closed campuses at noon Thursday due to transportation issues and concerns about sewage backing up.
Residents should heed road closure signs and avoid driving through standing water, officials warned, and those near the water should be on the alert for instructions from emergency officials.
“We always tell people they need to keep monitoring and listen for any warnings to get out,” Jordan said. “We tell people if there’s flooding, turn around, don’t drown.”
Near the Albany-Worth County line on Highway 133, Bradley Brock’s frontyard looked like a lake. But the rainwater did not reach the interior of the residence.
The yard is prone to flooding during heavy rains, and on Thursday was almost up to Brock’s waist in one location, he said. The Georgia Department of Transportation did some work in the area after he complained, but the problem persists.
“We wish they would get in there and get it done because this is dangerous,” said Brock, who was unable to leave the residence on Thursday. “There are septic tanks (so) you don’t know what’s in this water. There could be snakes. If the state can do something about it, by all means do it. We’ve been dealing with this for years.”
In Lee County, officials said no road closures had been officially enacted, despite claims by social media and some media outlets. Lee EMA Deputy Director Nikkie Celinski said cautions have been placed on roads with water over them, including Highway 377/GatorPond, the 200 block of Cambridge, Chokee/Dan Green, the 200 block of Lumpkin Road East, Highway 32 East/Graves Springs, Highway 195/Old Leslie, the 200 block of Carter Place, Mayhaw/Lovers Lane, Philema/New York, Highway 19 North/Lumpkin, the 100 block of Ducker, the 100 block of Kinchafoonee, Highway 32/Mossy Dell, the 400 block of Philema North, Ducker/Hillside, Mays/Chokee, most of Gosa, the 100 block Laramore, the 300 block of Northampton, 5th/Main, the 500 block of Murphy Road and the 100 Dru Court.
Tom Seegmueller contributed to this report.
