VALDOSTA -- Seven finalists will perform live at the second annual Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest, 1-5 p.m., Aug. 24 at The Salty Snapper here for the public and judges to hear.
The judges will use the performances to determine the winner of the contest.
“We got another awesome lineup; glad I’m not a judge,” Sara Squires Jones, one of the committee members who selected the finalists, said.
The finalists, and their self-penned biographies, include:
-- Scott Perkins of Smyrna: “‘Till the Waters of the Suwannee Bring You Home.” Atlanta native Perkins has been writing songs since 1974 and performing (Silver Lining Band, The Donuts, Little Perks in Paradise) as well, mostly incognito — maintaining his secret identity as a mild-mannered pension consultant.
-- Dick Grillo of Live Oak, Fla.: “Dear ‘Ol Suwannee.” Grillo has served at Advent Christian Village in various capacities since 1982, currently as senior director of Community and Church Outreach. His degree in music and years of experience have allowed him the opportunity to uniquely blend career skills in service to those in and around Dowling Park, a project that is truly a labor of love for the community.
-- Jadean Jourden of Ponte Vedra, Fla.: “Save our Suwannee.” It is with the greatest honor and humility that I share with my global music family that I have been nominated in this year’s Josie Music Awards as Vocalist of the Year in Jazz/Blues & Rising Star of the Year. josiemusicawards.com
-- Kyle Chamberlain and David Rodock of Adel: “Alapaha Laphogs.” Dirty Bird Chamberlain — Valdosta-based singer songwriter and lead vocalist for the band Dirty Bird and the Flu.
-- Norene Olsen of Hahira: “Driftin Down the Suwannee.” An Air Force retiree, I also was an English and science teacher at the high school and college levels. I published my first poem at 10, and subsequently published several (other poems) in high school and college in local publications. Although I sing in the church choir, I have no formal music education beyond grade school and a college music appreciation class.
-- Sabrina Deets of Sparks: “Take Me to Suwannee.” I’m a one-woman-band, been traveling all through the Midwest and Southern U.S., and found home in the beautiful south Georgia area. Music is the air I breathe. I love all types of genres, but '60s and '70s classic rock is definitely where my heart beats. I love life and aspire to learn and create as much as possible in the short time I have on this planet.
-- Tom Hochschild of Valdosta: “Withlacoochee Watershed.” Hochschild is a singer, guitarist and harmonica player who has entertained people throughout the eastern United States at weddings, restaurants and festivals. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, he grew up singing and playing guitar with his grandfather and uncles around the dinner table. He has been in numerous cover bands, and even received some interest in his original music from Universal Records. These days, Hochschild gives back to the community by playing music at festivals and fundraisers for social causes, such as homelessness and after school programs.
Sound check for the contest performers is 11 a.m.