ALBANY — While Albany City Commissioners are conducting business related to the city’s infrastructure Tuesday evening, some of their staff will take part in a public meeting called by the Flint Riverkeeper to discuss the city’s efforts to upgrade and improve its sewer system.
Officials with the Riverkeeper organization, the city and Constantine Engineering, which has a $1 million-plus contract to help with the overhaul of the city’s aging sewer system, will offer updates on the status of the ongoing evaluation phase of Albany’s combined sewer/stormwater system.
The public meeting is for all stakeholders with interest in the Flint River. The 6:30-8 p.m. meeting will be held at the Episcopal Church of St. John and St. Mark.
The Flint Riverkeeper organization works to protect the Flint, and members of that group will talk with citizens about what they can do to help improve and maintain the sewers, timelines for remedies, expectations for protecting water quality, and what they can expect in the future with Albany’s sewer system.
A question/answer session will follow the presentation.
St. John and St. Mark church is located at 2425 Cherry Laurel Lane in Albany.
For information about the meeting or the efforts of the Riverkeeper organization, call (229) 435-2241.