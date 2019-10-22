Rivers Alive clean-up scheduled for Saturday

ALBANY — Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful’s annual Rivers Alive cleanup along the Flint River is set for Saturday.
Rivers Alive is a program sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division and The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. Rivers Alive encourages cleanups along all 70,150 miles of Georgia’s rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands.
The campaign’s intent is to create awareness of Georgia’s water resources through hands-on involvement.
“Water is our planet’s most precious resource,” KADB Executive Director Judy Bowles said, “and it is incumbent upon each of us to do our part to protect our water from pollution for our citizens as well as for our abundant wildlife population.”
Bank walkers should meet at the Albany Welcome Center at 112 N. Front St., and canoes/kayaks should meet at the Georgia Power Dam, at 8:30 a.m.
Flint RiverKeeper, Jones Ecological Research Center and Lee County Rivers Alive are partnering in the event. MillerCoors is the event sponsor.
To register, call KADB at (229) 302-3098.