ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital recently honored RN Rachel Kirkpatrick as the January DAISY Award recipient. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Kirkpatrick, who works in the Cardiac Cath Lab, was nominated for the award by a patient’s wife for "her dedication to patients and providing the highest quality of nursing care."
According to the nomination letter, patient Phillip Wills was on his way to a room after a procedure in the Cath Lab when he began to “feel funny and his vision was blurry.” Kirkpatrick, who was escorting Wills to his room, immediately jumped into action – saving his life.
“Her immediate actions stemmed the rapidly deteriorating situation. Rather than turn her patient over to the 3C staff, as many might have done, she stayed at his side,” wrote Wills’ wife. “Her concern, expertise and dedication were evident throughout the extended time she was right at his side. We know if she had not been there with her knowledge and expertise, he would have coded and probably died. She saved his life and was truly an angel and a blessing to us.”
This is the second time Kirkpatrick has been honored with the DAISY Award. She previously received the award in November 2017 after she coordinated for her heart cath patient to visit her husband, who had been unexpectedly admitted to the hospital.
“Patient satisfaction is always her top priority, and she strives to ensure their needs are met,” wrote Karen Thomas, manager of the Phoebe Cardiac Cath Lab.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a difference in the lives of their patients and patients' families.
At a presentation given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors, the honoree received a certificate commending her for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The honoree was also given a sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch," hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
