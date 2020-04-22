ALBANY — Construction crews with Oxford Construction begin work on the resurfacing of Whispering Pines Road in Albany. Despite coronavirus restrictions, construction work has continued in the region. The work on Whispering Pines is part of the city of Albany’s five-year road improvement plan.

