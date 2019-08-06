Robbers leave trail of change while fleeing convenience store

ALBANY – Police are seeking two suspects who held up an Albany convenience store early Monday morning.
Albany police were dispatched at about 2:07 a.m. to the Enmarket store at 2424 E. Clark Ave. There, a store employee reported that two males entered the store. One demanded money at gunpoint from both registers, while the second stayed at the door.
Store surveillance showed the two suspects run toward the store, Albany Police Department reports said.
One pointed a black handgun at the female employee, who put the money into a book bag.
The suspects left, dropping money as they fled, and an officer noticed a trail of change stretching from the store to the standalone carwash building.
Police described the gunman as a black male wearing all black clothing, black shoes and white “bottoms” with his face covered with a black shirt and wearing a hoodie.
The second suspect was described as a black male wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.
His face was covered with a shirt on his head, police said.
A witness who was inside the store left before officers arrived, police said.
He was wearing a red tank top with “Budweiser” written on it and left soon after the robbers left the store.
No injuries were reported in the robbery.