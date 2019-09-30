ALBANY — Discussion on the one-day multipurpose space rental fee at Robert Cross Park again dominated at the Dougherty County Commission work session on Monday.
Meanwhile, the commission also briefly discussed other action items while one of its members accepted a check for Flint River Fresh.
The commission made a tentative 4-3 vote on Sept. 23 concerning a proposed rental fee increase from $400 to $600, with the $200 damage deposit remaining intact, for the multipurpose room, eventually approving a proposal for a flat $600 fee.
When it was brought up again on Monday, it led into a discussion lasting more than 20 minutes.
County Administrator Michael McCoy said Dougherty is not covering its costs with the current rental fee, and that a private contractor would have to be brought in if county employees are not sent in after a party leaves.
Assistant Public Works Director Chuck Mathis said those who rent the facility are expected to be gone by 10 p.m., and that overtime is being paid for employees to go in, make sure the party has left and get it ready for the next person renting it by 8 a.m. the following day.
"The $200 is not just for clean up," Mathis said. "They have to be out for by a certain time."
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas put forth a motion to table the matter at the Sept 23 meeting, which failed. District 3 Commissioner Clinton Johnson put forth the other motion at that meeting to make the $200 deposit fee nonrefundable, effectively establishing a flat fee of $600.
"I was trying to split the baby, so to speak," Cohilas said Monday.
The 4-3 vote had District 1 Commissioner Lamar Hudgins, District 2 Commissioner Victor Edwards, Johnson and Cohilas voting for approval. The nay votes came from District 4 Commissioner Russell Gray, District 5 Commissioner Gloria Gaines and District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones.
Public Works Director Larry Cook expressed at last week's meeting the staff’s recommendation that the damage deposit remain in place, noting that it is often an incentive for citizens to clean up after themselves following an event.
For a third time, Edwards brought up on Monday the question of the demographics of those utilizing the facility — suggesting that certain populations may be more limited in their access at an increased cost.
Cohilas and Gray came back on Edwards on the issue of demographics. The chairman, while acknowledging Edwards' concerns are valid, made clear that demographics were not going to play a part in the ultimate outcome.
"This commission cannot make decisions based on race," Cohilas said.
Edwards and Jones expressed Monday that they would be in favor of keeping a deposit, and Hudgins said his concerns were with making sure costs were covered.
"I want to stick with the deposit and be done with it," Edwards said. "This is taking up too much discussion."
Gaines suggested the matter be taken before the commission's finance committee.
Another vote is expected at the commission's meeting next week.
The commission's agenda also included:
— Check presentation from AB&T for Flint River Fresh. Gaines accepted the donation;
— Recommendation to approve the Merck-Flint River Site Part G contingency plan outlining the assistance of the Dougherty County Police Department and Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services in performing emergency response duties;
— Proposed board appointment for the Retirement Fund Committee, with one appointment to fill an unexpired four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2022. The appointment must be a county retiree representative, and incumbent Gail Morrell relocated outside of Dougherty County. There is one new applicant, Greg Rowe. Cohilas makes all appointments to this committee.