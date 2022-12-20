ALBANY — Along with the recent announcement that three Dougherty County elementary schools were being designated in need of comprehensive support and improvement came the news that another county school had come off that state list.
Robert Harvey Elementary School had been previously designated as an underperforming school as early as 2017, but even through COVID-19 the work of improving learning at the school, which currently has an enrollment of 464, continued.
To get there, the entire campus embraced the mission to, more importantly than shaking the designation, make sure that students were prepared, said school Principal Karen Riggins, who was not in that position when the school was added to the turnaround list.
The effort included work by students, their parents and staff, both on campus and at the administrative level.
“We have strong parental support here,” Riggins said. “We have a strong teacher and staff support system here. You will find, in the Dougherty County School System, in my opinion, our principals, our staff, all the way up to the superintendent level, we care about these kids.
“We all understood the goal, and we wanted to make that happen.”
Schools on the turnaround list, now dubbed CSI for comprehensive support and improvement, receive extra resources from the state level as well as the Southwest Regional Education Service Agency office located in Pelham.
Part of the job included analyzing data on student performance and providing feedback and direction to teachers. The process paid off and produced the desired result, Riggins said.
“When you ensure that these processes are done with consistency and fidelity, you are assured of a positive result,” she said. “We received rich professional learning.”
Students also participated in programs such as enhanced summer learning and weekend and after-school sessions.
All students are encouraged to participate in those programs.
“We work to get as many students in Saturday school as we can,” Riggins said. “It doesn’t have to be a student who is struggling.”
Outside groups also played a role, including Greater 2nd Mt. Olive Baptist Church and other business partners.
“This is the first system I’ve been in where business partners come in,” said Riggins, who worked in other school systems before coming to Dougherty County in 2018. “It says a lot about this community. They want these students to be successful.
“It is my job to ensure that all of these pieces come together, and we are constantly keeping these students’ faces at the top of our focus. We have had so much support.”
Ultimately, it was not a single element but a combination that resulted in the turnaround at Robert Harvey, said Vinson Davis, assistant superintendent for district effectiveness. But it was a data-driven process.
“It’s just continually how we use qualitative and quantitative data to see where students are,” he said. “(Staff) really differentiate and individualize the efforts to make these students succeed. It comes down to analyzing data — where they are from week to week and month to month, and how do we put the processes in to accelerate learning.
“At Robert Harvey we invested in early literacy and with professional learning” to help teachers “be more effective in the classroom.”
Staff from the district level down formulated a plan and put that plan into action.
The same will be the case with the three schools placed on the CSI list this year, Alice Coachman and Northside elementary schools and Radium Springs Middle School, Davis said. As was the case with Robert Harvey, the state school system will provide extra support through the process, and the the school system, from Superintendent Ken Dyer down to the school level, will work to formulate and implement plans of action.
“We don’t focus on being off the list as (much) as the structures and processes,” Davis said. “If you do that, the list will take care of itself.”