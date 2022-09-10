Roberts defends Supreme Court's legitimacy and says last year has been 'difficult in many respects'

Chief Justice John Roberts, pictured here at the U.S. Capitol on March 01, in Washington, DC, spoke Friday night to an audience of judges attending the 10th Circuit Bench and Bar Conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

 Julia Nikhinson/Pool/Getty Images

Chief Justice John Roberts — making his first public comments since the US Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade last term, triggering demonstrations across the country — defended the legitimacy of the court Friday night while also acknowledging it had been “gut-wrenching” to drive into a barricaded high court every morning.

Roberts, without directly mentioning protests, said that all of the court’s opinions are open to criticism, but he pointedly noted that “simply because people disagree with opinions, is not a basis for questioning the legitimacy of the court.”

