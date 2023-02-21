Finding potential evidence of life on Mars may be more difficult than expected, according to new research.

Missions such as the Perseverance and Curiosity rovers are each equipped with a suite of scientific instruments that can analyze rock and dust samples and collect data about the red planet. But those instruments currently sitting on Mars, as well as those designed for future missions, may not be sensitive enough to detect biosignatures, or signs of existing or ancient life.

