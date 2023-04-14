A CSX train apparently caused sparks as it traveled through its Rockland County, New York, route, creating "dozens of brush fires," according to the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says, "A CSX train traveling through the Town of Clarkstown, Stony Point, Haverstraw, Village of Haverstraw, Village of West Haverstraw appears to have caused sparks to fly all along the route through these municipalities, creating dozens of brush fires which the Volunteer Fire Departments and Town Police Departments are responding to."

CNN's Liam Reilly and Zenebou Sylla contributed to this story.

