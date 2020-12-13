ATLANTA – The 2 million-pound roof of the Vogtle Unit 4 shield building has been set into place at Georgia Power’s nuclear expansion project near Waynesboro. With this placement, there is now one last major crane lift remaining for Vogtle Unit 4, the CB-20 module, which is part of the AP1000 reactor’s advanced passive safety system.
The Vogtle Unit 4 shield building roof placement comes just days after the receipt of the first nuclear fuel shipment for Vogtle Unit 3, representing the first nuclear fuel shipment for the AP1000 reactor in the U.S.
With the receipt of the first nuclear fuel assemblies, the site is preparing for the last major test remaining for Unit 3, hot functional testing, ahead of initial fuel load. This series of tests is the last critical step before fuel load and ultimately in-service operation for Unit 3.
The Unit 4 shield building roof measures 135 feet in diameter, 37 feet tall and weighs more than two fully-loaded jumbo jets. This placement follows the setting of the Unit 4 containment vessel top from earlier this year. The shield building is a unique feature of the AP1000 reactor design for Vogtle 3 & 4, providing an additional layer of safety around the containment vessel and nuclear reactor to protect the structure from any potential impacts.
With more than 7,000 workers on site, and more than 800 permanent jobs available once the units begin operating, Vogtle 3 & 4 is currently the largest jobs-producing construction project in the state of Georgia.
