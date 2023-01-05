One of the two roommates who survived the fatal November stabbings of four University of Idaho students told investigators she saw a masked man dressed in black in the house the morning of the attack, according to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday in prosecutors' case against suspect Bryan Kohberger.

The roommate, identified in the document as D.M., said she "heard crying" in the house the morning of the murders and heard a male voice say, 'it's ok, I'm going to help you.'" D.M. said she then saw a "figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her," the affidavit says.

CNN's Stephanie Becker, Jason Kravarik, Kevin Flower and Lauren del Valle contributed to this report.

