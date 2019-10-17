AMERICUS — The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving will honor the work of Georgia’s extraordinary family caregivers at RCI’s 2019 Caregiver of the Year Award Ceremony on Thursday in Americus.
The Caregiver of the Year Awards recognize the selfless acts, compassion, empathy, efforts and extraordinary commitment of Georgia caregivers who are currently volunteering or providing care in the following three categories, which are designed to recognize the unique roles within the caregiving community:
— Family caregiving;
— Para-professional caregiving;
— Volunteer caregiving.
The event will spotlight personal stories of sacrifice. RCI Executive Director Jennifer Olsen, and caregiver award recipients and nominators, are participating in the ceremony, which begins at 11:30 a.m. It is taking place at the Rees Park Economic Development Center Griffin Bell Community Room, located at 409 Elm Ave.
The Family Caregiver Award is presented to a family member or non-relative close friend who provides assistance to a person with a disability, chronic illness or other condition requiring support and assistance to have a full life in the community.
The Para-professional Caregiver Award is presented to licensed practical nurses, therapy aides, home health aides, certified nursing assistants, nurse’s aides/patient care technicians or direct support caregivers such as companions or sitters for their work.
The Volunteer Caregiver Award is presented to a volunteer that has completed at least one year of service caring for an individual or individuals in a capacity that aids and/or improves their life. Additionally, this could also be someone who supports caregivers by volunteering at a caregiving organization or facility.
Established in 1987 by former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, RCI works to raise the awareness of caregivers’ needs and create an environment that supports them. For additional information, visit rosalynncarter.org.