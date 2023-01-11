Russian space agency Roscosmos will launch an uncrewed spacecraft, Soyuz MS-23, to the International Space Station to serve as a return vehicle for cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio.

The spacecraft the crew used to launch to the ISS on September 21 experienced an external coolant leak while docked outside of the space station on December 14. That vehicle, MS-22, will undock without a crew and return to Earth, landing in Kazakhstan about a week or two after the new spacecraft arrives. Soyuz MS-23 is expected to launch to the space station on February 20.

