Roscosmos will send replacement spacecraft to return crew to Earth after Soyuz leak

Russian space agency Roscosmos will launch an uncrewed spacecraft, Soyuz MS-23, to the International Space Station to serve as a return vehicle for cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio after the vehicle in which they launched in September sustained damage in space.

The spacecraft they launched in, MS-22, experienced an external coolant leak while docked outside of the ISS on December 14. MS-22 will undock without a crew and return to Earth, landing in Kazakhstan about a week or two after the new spacecraft arrives. Soyuz MS-23 is expected to launch to the space station on February 20.

