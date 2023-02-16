Residents in a small Ohio town where a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed this month expressed frustration at a community meeting late Wednesday after the train's operator didn't show up -- and continued to express their mounting distrust in assurances of their safety.

Hundreds poured into a high school auditorium in East Palestine on Wednesday night, nearly two weeks after a Norfolk Southern train carrying potentially deadly materials derailed in their hometown and upended their lives.

CNN's Jason Carrol and Bonney Kapp contributed reporting from East Palestine, Ohio. CNN's Celina Tebor, Vanessa Yurkevich, Julian Cummings, Sara Smart, Ella Nilsen, Alisha Ebrahimji and Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

Tags