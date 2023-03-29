A film about a Black first grader who integrated an all-White elementary school in the South is under review in a Florida school district after a parent objected to the movie's use of slurs and argued it could teach students that "White people hate Black people," according to school officials and documents obtained by CNN.

A parent of a second grade student at North Shore Elementary in St. Petersburg filed a formal complaint March 6 requesting the removal of the 1998 movie "Ruby Bridges" from the school's list of approved films. This came after the movie was shown to about 60 second-graders on March 2 as part of a Black History Month lesson, Isabel Mascareñas, a spokesperson for Pinellas County Schools, told CNN.

