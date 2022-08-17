Rudy Giuliani, a target in Atlanta probe into Trump 2020 election subversion scheme, appears before grand jury

Rudy Giuliani, a target in the Atlanta probe of former President Donald Trump's 2020 election subversion schemes, is set to appear before a grand jury on August 17. Giuliani is pictured here in Washington, DC, in November of 2020.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani, who was told by Atlanta prosecutors that he is a target in their probe of former President Donald Trump's 2020 election subversion schemes in Georgia, appeared behind closed doors for grand jury testimony in the investigation Wednesday.

Giuliani declined to comment to CNN on his way into the Superior Court of Fulton County just before 8:30 a.m. ET. He wrapped up his appearance before an Atlanta-area grand jury after roughly six hours, his car flanked by police escorts as he departed without speaking to reporters.

CNN's Sara Murray, Jason Morris, Gloria Borger and Nick Valencia contributed to this report.

