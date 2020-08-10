TIFTON — Registration is now open for the Run for the Nurses on Oct. 24 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Originally scheduled for April 4 but delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Run for the Nurses begins with a half-marathon at 7 a.m. followed by a 5K run at 8 a.m.
“It was originally scheduled to be held during homecoming, but we are excited to have a new date,” ABAC Alumni Director Lynda Fisher said.
Race Coordinator Ric Stewart, ABAC’s Annual Giving and Development coordinator, said the half-marathon is certified by USA Track and Field and serves as a qualifier for major national races.
“We plan to have this race in-person on ABAC’s beautiful campus utilizing safety precautions and social distancing measures,” Stewart said. “We will have a virtual contingency plan, and registrants will receive their race packets in the mail if that option becomes necessary.”
Stewart said chip timing will be used, and all participants will receive medals. Online registration can be accomplished at www.abac.edu/alumni or at www.active.com.
Registration for the 5K is $30 per person through Oct. 1. From Oct. 2-23, the cost is $35. Race day registration is $40. For the half-marathon, the registration is $60 through Oct. 1, $65 from Oct. 2-23, and $70 on race day.
“This event is a special initiative that raises funds for the Lisa Purvis Allison Spirit of Nursing Scholarship,” Fisher said. “Lisa passed away shortly after graduating from ABAC’s nursing school in 2009, and this scholarship honors her legacy and supports future generations of nursing students here at ABAC.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.