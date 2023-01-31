'Run, hide, fight' tactic in active shootings may be outdated, security experts say

A mass shooting, defined as having injured or killed four or more people, occurred at least 47 times in the US in just the first four weeks of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, and pictured, people pay their respects at the memorial for 11 people who died in a mass shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park on January 26.

 Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

You've probably heard these three words -- run, hide, fight.

The tactics from the FBI, echoed to law enforcement agencies across the country, have been used for decades to teach civilians their options if confronted by an active shooter: evacuate the area, find a place to hide, or -- as a last resort -- take action against the shooter.

Recommended for you

Tags