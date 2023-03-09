broadband.jpg

 Special Photo: Georgia EMC

ATLANTA – A group of rural Georgians has outlined its policy priorities, calling on state policymakers to prioritize rural agriculture, broadband and education.

“We are Georgians who are concerned that rural issues are too often ignored and rural residents are too often left behind,” former Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes said. “We want to make sure these priorities are top of mind for Georgia lawmakers.”

