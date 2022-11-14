Inside Robert Harvey’s newest clinic

ATHENS -- More than 60 million Americans and 1.5 million Georgians live and work in rural communities and value being members of small communities. However, access to health care and treatment can be challenging in areas where doctors and hospitals are often far from home.

Thursday is National Rural Health Day, which is held annually on the third Thursday of November to recognize and bring attention to the state of rural health care. The day was established to honor rural providers, health care professionals, hospitals and community leaders who support towns and communities throughout the nation, and provide opportunities for them to continue to thrive.

