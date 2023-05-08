gca.gif

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has announced that the newly established Rural Workforce Housing Initiative would soon begin taking applications.

The initiative, announced in Gov. Brian Kemp’s State of the State address in January 2023, is meant to spur the development of critically needed work force housing across the state. The Georgia General Assembly approved $35.7 million to start the initiative in the Amended Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations bill that was signed into law in March 2023.

