Russia and China unite for live-fire naval exercises in waters near Japan

Chinese and Russian naval fleets conduct joint drills in October 2021 in the eastern waters of the East China Sea. China and Russia will begin a weeklong joint live-fire naval exercise in the East China Sea on December 21.

 Sun Zifa/China News Service/Getty Images/FILE

China and Russia will begin a weeklong joint live-fire naval exercise in the East China Sea on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, as the two partners step up cooperation in an increasingly tense western Pacific.

"The active part of the exercise will include joint missile and artillery firing against air targets, artillery firing against sea targets, and practicing joint anti-submarine actions with practical use of weapons," the Russian statement said.

Recommended for you

CNN's Philip Wang contributed to this report.

Tags

More News