Russia's Pacific Fleet fired a pair of supersonic missiles at a mock target in waters off Japan's coast on Tuesday morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"A team of two missile boats carried out a joint missile strike against a sea shield simulating a simulated enemy warship," the ministry said in a Telegram post. "The target was successfully engaged at a distance of 100 km (62 miles) by a direct hit from two Moskit cruise missiles."

Recommended for you

CNN's Jessie Yeung and Teele Rebane contributed reporting.