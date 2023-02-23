Russia launches replacement spacecraft for astronauts stranded by coolant leak

The Soyuz MS-22 (foreground) is pictured here in October docked to a module of the International Space Station, experienced a coolant leak.

 NASA

Russia launched a Soyuz spacecraft that will replace a capsule that sprang a coolant leak in December, leaving two cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut without a ride home.

Liftoff of the capsule, called the Soyuz MS-23, took place out of Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome launch site in Kazakhstan on Thursday at 7:24 p.m. ET, which is 5:24 a.m. Friday local time.

CNN's Ashley Strickland contributed to this report.

Tags