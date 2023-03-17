Russia scoffs but Putin could stand trial for alleged war crimes, ICC chief prosecutor says

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan (right) talks to CNN's Clarissa Ward as an arrest warrant is issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin over allegations of war crimes.

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor believes Russian President Vladimir Putin could stand trial for alleged crimes committed during Russia's war in Ukraine, he told CNN on Friday, despite Moscow's arguments that it is not subject to the court's decisions.

In an interview with CNN's Clarissa Ward, Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan pointed to historic trials of Nazi war criminals, former Yugoslavian President Slobodan Milošević, and former Liberian leader Charles Taylor, among others.

