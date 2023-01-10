As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th month, US and Ukrainian officials tell CNN that Russia's artillery fire is down dramatically from its wartime high, in some places by as much as 75 percent.

US and Ukrainian officials don't yet have a clear or singular explanation. Russia may be rationing artillery rounds due to low supplies, or it could be part of a broader reassessment of tactics in the face of successful Ukrainian offenses.

CNN's Katie Bo Lillis, Haley Britzky, and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

