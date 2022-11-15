Russian missiles hit Kyiv after Zelensky outlines conditions for peace at G20 summit

Firefighters work to put out a fire after a Russian strike hit a residential building in Kyiv on Tuesday.

 Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Russian missile strikes hit residential buildings in Kyiv on Tuesday, officials there said, and at least seven Ukrainian cities have been struck in what appeared to be the first major aerial attack since Moscow retreated from the key city of Kherson last week.

The barrage came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky outlined a 10-point plan for peace during a virtual speech to world leaders gathered at the G20 summit in Indonesia. Key points in the plan include the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

CNN's Masrur Jamaluddin and Xiaofei Xu contributed to this report.

