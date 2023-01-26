A Russian warship armed with advanced hypersonic missiles completed a drill in the Atlantic Ocean, ahead of joint naval exercises with the Chinese and South African navies scheduled for next month, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

Russia's Admiral Gorshkov frigate, armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles, practiced "delivering a missile strike against an enemy surface target," the ship's commander Igor Krokhmal said in a video released by the ministry.

CNN's Eve Brennan in London and Brad Lendon in Seoul contributed reporting.

