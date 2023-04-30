Leaders of three Rutgers University unions approved a tentative agreement with the school Sunday evening, just weeks after going on a five-day strike -- the first in the New Jersey university's 257-year history.

Elected officials from the three unions -- Rutgers AAUP-AFT, the Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union and the AAUP-BHSNJ -- convened Sunday evening to approve the agreement and recommend that their 9,000 members ratify it after nearly a year of negotiations, according to a statement from one of the unions.

