Ruth’s Cottage, Patticake House to host child abuse awareness events

Nancy Bryan, the executive director of Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House in Tifton, said that during the month of October, the shelter has a variety of activities and events planned for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

 File Photo

TIFTON – During the month of October, Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House has a variety of activities and events planned for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The first event planned for the month is the Candlelight Vigil, which honors and remembers the 216 victims killed in domestic violence incidents during the previous year, including three who were Tift County citizens. This event will be held on Tuesday at 5:30 pm in Conference Room 106-A at the Southern Regional Technical College campus in Tifton. The names of all those victims will be read aloud during the event as audience members “light” candles in their memory, and it will feature keynote speaker Tomieka Daniel, a deputy director with the Georgia Legal Services Program.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.