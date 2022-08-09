TIFTON – Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House’s annual “Suitcases for Kids” holiday program will rebrand this year to “Hope for Kids” and transition to providing hope and holiday magic for the more than 200 abused and displaced children served by RCPCH.
The program began as Suitcases for Kids in 2005 out of a need to provide resources for foster children, particularly suitcases, as their belongings were hauled from place to place in trash bags. Suitcases for Kids was created as a way of providing those much-needed suitcases, as well as clothes and toys around the holidays.
Now nearly 18 years into the program, other nonprofits and churches provide resources to foster children that simply did not exist back in 2005. However, children served by RCPCH, either in shelter or through a forensic interview at The Patticake House, are in need and are often the children who are more likely to fall through the cracks. RCPCH has grown tremendously over the last two decades as well, and the new, larger shelter has allowed them to serve more children throughout the year. This means that come December, there are even more children in need of Christmas gifts.
“The needs of foster children, that have existed for many years, are now being met,” Melissa Wood, manager and senior forensic interviewer at The Patticake House, said in a news release. “We are so grateful for our community partners and other programs that have come together to make this happen. This means that we can now shift our focus and make changes to the Suitcases for Kids project, now called Hope for Kids.”
RCPCH’s Hope for Kids holiday project will still serve the more than 200 abused and displaced children served by RCPCH the previous calendar year and will bring hope and holiday magic to those children. Community members will still be able to “adopt” a child, either by purchasing the items on their list or “sponsor” a child by donating the money needed to purchase the items on their list. The GSP Post No. 13 also will still be the drop-off point for those who adopt children.
“We are looking forward to a great first year of ‘Hope for Kids,’” Nancy Bryan, executive director of Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House, said. “We will still be serving needy children at Christmas and giving them hope after incredibly traumatic experiences by making their holiday season magical. We know too that our other wonderful community organizations will make that magic happen for other children in need.”
To donate to this year’s Hope for Kids Holiday Project, visit www.stopthehurtga.org/donations/, donate through Venmo with the username @ruthscottage_thepatticakehouse, mail a check to P.O. Box 2727, Tifton, Ga. 31793, or bring checks or cash by in person to the RCPCH Administrative Building, located at 211 Chesnutt Avenue in Tifton. With mailed checks, Venmo, or online donations, make a note indicating that the donation is for Hope for Kids.
“We hope you will join us this year in providing ‘Hope for Kids’ this holiday season,” Bryan said. “We thank you in advance for your understanding and support.”
Olivia Newton-John has passed away at the age of 73 following a long battle with cancer. Figures from across the showbiz world have paid tribute to the star, who was best known for her role in 'Grease' and also had a successful career in both music and movies. Take a look back at her extraor… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.