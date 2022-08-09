ruth's.png

Special Logo

 Special Logo

TIFTON – Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House’s annual “Suitcases for Kids” holiday program will rebrand this year to “Hope for Kids” and transition to providing hope and holiday magic for the more than 200 abused and displaced children served by RCPCH.

The program began as Suitcases for Kids in 2005 out of a need to provide resources for foster children, particularly suitcases, as their belongings were hauled from place to place in trash bags. Suitcases for Kids was created as a way of providing those much-needed suitcases, as well as clothes and toys around the holidays.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.