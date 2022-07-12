ALBANY – When heavy rains come to southwest Georgia, it’s a matter of what comes down must go up as the area’s plethora of streams, large and small, rise from the excess precipitation and runoff.
In some cases, even a ditch or low-lying roadway can pose a hazard.
A week of daily deluges is predicted for at least through Saturday, with some thunderstorms and localized showers bringing the potential for flash flooding and other dangerous conditions.
“Turn around don’t drown” may be a familiar mantra, but it’s also one that isn’t always heeded, Albany Fire Chief and Dougherty County Emergency Management Director Cedric Scott said. He recommended that residents stay abreast of weather conditions, seek shelter from lightning and heavy winds, and follow any safety advisories if they are issued.
“We say that, but you see that on television, just about every time you see a flood event you see those people who drive in there,” he said. “People drive the car into water, and it will start floating. You can’t judge if a road has been washed away. If you see roads covered by water, by puddles of water, the best thing is to turn around and take another route.”
The danger is compounded at night when drivers can’t determine the depth of water over a roadway.
Standing water isn’t the only hazard from severe weather. Gusting winds can down limbs, trees and power lines.
“We’ve had a lot of rain,” Scott said. “It doesn’t take hurricane-strength winds to knock trees down once the ground is saturated. They (National Weather Service) are still telling us flooding is possible and to expect the widespread showers and thunderstorms, with even some heavy rainfall.”
While there are no streams at a level of concern at the moment, emergency management personnel are monitoring the situation, particularly in areas that frequently flood. For the Flint River, what happens to the north also plays a role as that water could be added to the local rain total.
In the event of a flooding event, the chief recommends being prepared for the before, during and after. For the before, residents in flood-prone areas can keep some lumber, nails and sand on hand, he said. Households also should have an evacuation plan to cover all members and pets and a meeting place.
“Also during the flood, listen to your radio, your TV,” Scott said. “If you’re told to evacuate, do so.
"During a flood we need to look out for snakes and animals, wildlife being displaced, that may come into your home.”
If a residence has been flooded, occupants should make sure that electricity and natural gas are shut off before venturing inside to assess damage and only enter after the water level has dropped, the chief said.
He also advised that residents use caution by perhaps putting off a trip to the grocery store during a period when rains are heavy to avoid an accident and to be on the lookout for hazards such as downed limbs and trees. Playing in the rain can be fun, but not when it is accompanied by lightning.
“It’s not the time to go out and play,” Scott said. “Just stay inside when you see these (severe) weather conditions.
“I’d like to encourage kids, and everyone really, to be careful around the small creeks and streams we normally play around. It’s really just best to stay away from those areas.”
