Tragically, 2022 has gotten off to a heart-breaking start for many families due to home fires across the country, with as many as 126 lives lost in fires since the year began. In just the first nine days of the new year, the American Red Cross has responded to almost 1,700 home fires, providing help to more than 5,700 people.
The Red Cross has steps people can follow to help them stay safe should a fire happen in their home. You can protect yourself from home fires by taking two simple steps: test your smoke alarms monthly and practice your fire escape plan.
Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, and inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it. Also, check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they need to be replaced because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
Practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes. To create your home fire escape plan, include at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet. Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like. Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.
— One of the leading causes of home fires is home heating, and space heaters are most often responsible for these fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Have furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood and coal stoves inspected and cleaned before another winter of use.
♦ If using a space heater, look for a model that shuts off automatically if the heater falls over. Place the heater on a level, hard and nonflammable surface in the home. Keep all potential sources of fuel like paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs at least three feet away from space heaters, stoves or fireplaces.
♦ Portable heaters and fireplaces should never be left unattended. Turn off space heaters and make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home.
♦ Keep children and pets away from space heaters.
♦ Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
♦ Keep fire in your fireplace by using a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs.
♦ Test batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
With so many of us spending more time at home, we may be spending more time cooking meals. Cooking is the leading cause of U.S. home fires. Here are the top eight ways to avoid a cooking fire:
♦ Keep an eye on what you fry. Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.
♦ Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains.
♦ Keep children and pets at least 3 feet away.
♦ Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.
♦ When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the pan from the burner.
♦ Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
♦ Turn pot handles to the back of the stove, so no one bumps them or pulls them over.
♦ Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to ensure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.
In 2014, the Red Cross launched its Home Fire Campaign to help educate people about home fire safety and install free smoke alarms in neighborhoods at high risk for fires. Since then, the effort has helped save 1,189 lives and installed 2.2 million free smoke alarms, helping to make more than 961,000 homes safer across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.