ALBANY — When the school year starts on Aug. 12 at Saint Teresa's Catholic School, it will introduce the final stages of the transition into a K3-12 institution by bringing in the 12th-grade level for the school year.
"This will be our first year to have K3-12," Principal Susie Hatcher said. "We will have two seniors in the class. It will be small but good."
In October 2016, St. Teresa’s decided to extend beyond eighth-grade and add high school classes — based in a wing behind the elementary and middle school facility. The transition was taken on slowly, with ninth- and 10th-grade classes added in the 2017-18 academic year, and 11th-grade added last year.
Hatcher, in her fifth year as principal, has been among those helping with the transition. This year St. Teresa's will welcome 11 freshmen and five or six students each in the 10th and 11th grades. The two seniors make for a total of fewer than 30 high school students.
Apart from the hard reality that it does not offer some of the same athletic and extracurricular opportunities of other schools, Hatcher said the community has responded positively to the change.
"We have had a few elect to go to other schools to get those other things, but we are able to keep most of our kids," Hatcher said.
The school has basketball, soccer, cheerleading and archery, and is looking to add a cross country team. Archery, currently available for students in sixth-grade and up, is expected to be introduced to younger children through clinics, while discussions have been sparked about adding tennis, golf and volleyball programs.
"We have to have the students to man the teams," Hatcher said.
The decision to expand into high school, which involved the church's bishop and superintendent, came from the desire to keep students together and allow St. Teresa's to finish the work it starts with them.
"When our students left the eighth grade, they had always been on honor roll and at the top of their class (at their high schools)," Hatcher said. "Now we can (educate) them all the way through 12th grade and prepare them for any college they want.
"We jumped in with both feet, and so far it has been a great experience."
The high school offers Advanced Placement courses online, and the students have the option of taking part in dual enrollment. The ambition is to offer the best St. Teresa's can with the resources available, with much of the same academic opportunities as other schools.
"I have a child in the high school right now," Hatcher said. " I want to make the academics as strong as possible because I have a vested interest."
Dual enrollment and online AP classes offer "blended learning," while new teachers coming in every year further enhances the experience for students. A chemistry teacher is coming on board this year, along with someone teaching government and economics. An anatomy teacher was brought in last year.
St. Teresa's, meanwhile, is working with Albany State University to allow the staff at the Catholic school to teach some of Albany State's classes. More AP classes are coming online, while three students will take advantage of dual enrollment this year.
"(Expansion is happening) as parents and students continue to add things," Hatcher said. "Student and parent (input) plays a big role in what we add."
The Pre-K program is growing, too, and has even had a waiting list the last couple of years. All of the elementary school staff is returning this year, and the middle school is making strides in part through its participation in a national history competition last year in Washington, D.C.
"(The national competition was) a first for us," Hatcher said. "We will continue to expand that."
Hatcher said the school's parent-teacher organization is expanding to add fundraisers. It already has Bingo nights and an international food festival.
"We are also trying to do a father-daughter dance and a mommy-and-son night," she said.
Like other schools, St. Teresa's is building its technology presence in the classroom. Robotics are getting students more interested in science fields, while high-schoolers each have a laptop and elementary and middle-schoolers are being introduced to various technological devices.
"High school has One-to-One, and in elementary school and middle school, it depends on the teacher," Hatcher said. "A lot of teachers take it upon themselves (to bring in computers and Promethean boards)."
With One-to-One, each child has a laptop, and via Google Docs, teachers can edit something while the student is working on it. Depending on the age and teacher in the elementary and middle school grades, iPads, laptops and tablets may be some of the things children are introduced to.
"We need to bring education to them in that fashion," Hatcher said. "Who knows what it will be like in 15-20 years? It is way different than when I was in school."
At the same time, the fundamental concepts remain in place.
"We try to incorporate technology to add to (instruction), but I would say that is not the (primary delivery method) of information," Hatcher said.
In 2020, during the second half of this academic year, the church is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Through the school, Hatcher said St. Teresa's offers individualized instruction, comfort, safety and a Christian attitude.
"As a parent, that is a big draw to me," she said.