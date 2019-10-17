Salaam points to lifetime of lessons learned in mayoral bid

ALBANY — Omar Salaam remembers when downtown Albany was a “busting” place.
As a boy he sold bags of boiled and roasted peanuts for 15 cents — of which he kept seven cents — all over the area, particularly at the depot where military personnel were arriving and departing on trains. When he sold out he ran back to the store where the owner supplied him and ran back to catch the next load of passengers.
“Sometimes I missed the next train,” he said.
So he saved $20, seven cents at the time, and bought a bicycle. After that he did not miss the train, and his siblings and neighbors took turns riding the bike when he was not using it for work.
During that time downtown was thriving, and Salaam, one of seven candidates seeking election as Albany's mayor in the Nov. 5 election, said he would like to see his city recover that vibrancy.
“I’ve seen Albany when it was busting in the '60s and '70s,” he said. “I made my lunch money.”
With the coming of the Albany Mall and economic problems, the core of the city became hollowed out with the departure of businesses, he said.
“We went into this economic downturn,” Salaam, who once operated a downtown business, said. “Everybody moved to the northwest.”
Returning some of that “busting” to downtown Albany would be on Salaam’s agenda if elected. However, the rest of the city also needs a spark and the city’s help to deal with the issues of crime and dilapidated structures.
“I’d like to see Albany develop itself back to its potential,” he said. “I want to see the town grow in all sectors. I want to see Albany become a model in southwest Georgia.”
As mayor, Salaam said his first priority would be to examine the leadership of the city. The political system needs some “adjustments,” he said, and to focus on what leaders have done.
“What have the leaders done to impact the lives of the citizens and make them feel good about themselves?” Salam said. “We have to take the initiative. We have to prepare ourselves, educate ourselves about being leaders.”
Albany residents want leaders who have character and will work together to solve problems, he said.
“I think we’re at a point now where a good part of this city is angry,” Salaam said. “They’re upset. The citizen is probably your most valuable infrastructure of this whole town (and) is being ignored. We’ve been wanting and wanting, and things are not getting any better.”
Salaam identified utilities as a big driver of that anger, both the prices and uncertainty about how the city sets rates.
He identified crime as the next big issue. While he said police work is part of the equation, economics also will play a role. People need jobs and hope for a better way of life.
“You change the behavior of people by giving them something positive to do,” Salaam said. “Our city has got to give people jobs. If you go out and you have something (you purchased) with your own money, you will respect it and protect it for a long time.”
One way he said he would seek to provide jobs is by supporting small business and working to bring industry to the city.
After the major natural disasters that have struck the region in recent years, Salaam said he wants to see more preparedness for the next inevitable storm. Protecting citizens is a primary consideration on his platform.
“What I would work to do is establish this in Albany,” he said. “We need disaster shelters that would be equipped with the things that would allow us to deal with these disasters — washers, dryers, showers, hygiene products — on all four corners of this town.
"We have to prepare for the future, seeing we’re going to have to prepare for more of these natural disasters.”
Salaam’s platform also includes addressing housing concerns, developing tourism and an open-door policy.
To the question of why people should vote for him, Salaam responded that he has character, integrity and skills he learned from a lifetime in business. He referenced trips to New York, once during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and another when he met Muhammad Ali, as life-changing moments.
Salaam has served on a variety of organizations and currently is a member of the Downtown Development Authority.
“Muhammad Ali was such a giant in the world, but he was such a humble person,” Salaam said. “I have some business skills. I’m willing to learn all that I don’t know. I have an open mind for learning. I have a life journey that has taught me something.
“If I’m elected, they’re going to have a hard-working mayor. They’ll call me a hard-working mayor.”